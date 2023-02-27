Bryan ISD students celebrate Black History Month with parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black History Month is recognized each February as a way to celebrate and honor the many achievements of African Americans while recognizing their impact and role in American history.

Monday afternoon, Black history came alive in a fun and interactive way as students at Sul Ross Elementary in Bryan took to the halls for a parade around campus.

School leaders say each classroom has been learning about prominent African American heroes and wanted to showcase what they have learned about those people during a parade.

Students walked the halls dressed as astronauts, scientists, farmers, athletes, inventors, and civil rights leaders.

Sul Ross teachers say they hope to make the parade an annual event.

