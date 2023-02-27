Bryan ISD students celebrate Black History Month with parade

Bryan ISD students portrayal of Ruby Bridges during their Black History Parade Monday.
Bryan ISD students portrayal of Ruby Bridges during their Black History Parade Monday.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black History Month is recognized each February as a way to celebrate and honor the many achievements of African Americans while recognizing their impact and role in American history.

Monday afternoon, Black history came alive in a fun and interactive way as students at Sul Ross Elementary in Bryan took to the halls for a parade around campus.

School leaders say each classroom has been learning about prominent African American heroes and wanted to showcase what they have learned about those people during a parade.

Students walked the halls dressed as astronauts, scientists, farmers, athletes, inventors, and civil rights leaders.

Sul Ross teachers say they hope to make the parade an annual event.

