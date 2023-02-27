Bryan man arrested, charged with sexual assault of child
The case is being investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a pair of child-related sex crimes.
William Travis Adair was arrested Friday and then released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.
He’s charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The case is being investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
Editor’s note: To protect the identity of the persons involved, no other details about this case will be shared.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.