Bryan man arrested, charged with sexual assault of child

The case is being investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
William Travis Adair was arrested Friday and then released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.
William Travis Adair was arrested Friday and then released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a pair of child-related sex crimes.

William Travis Adair was arrested Friday and then released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.

He’s charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Editor’s note: To protect the identity of the persons involved, no other details about this case will be shared.

