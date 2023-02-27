Bryan man arrested, charged with sexual assault of child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a pair of child-related sex crimes.

William Travis Adair was arrested Friday and then released Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.

He’s charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The case is being investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: To protect the identity of the persons involved, no other details about this case will be shared.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.