Cypher Earns AQHA Emerging Leader Award

FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas A&M equestrian director of operations Kalee Cypher has been named to the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association Emerging Leader Award inaugural class, the association announced recently.

“We are so proud of Kalee,” head coach Tana McKay said. “She has been a wonderful leader in the equine industry for a number of years. She is a great role model for our young ladies and today’s youth.”

The AQHA Emerging Leader Award recognizes the accomplishments of the association’s exceptional young members for their leadership, service, science, education, impact, innovation and ambassadorship.

“It is such an honor to receive this award,” Cypher said. “AQHA has played a vital role in my life since I was young and I couldn’t be more grateful for all of the opportunities it has given me. I truly believe I would not be where I am today without the help of everyone who has always encouraged me to be the best I can be. I can only hope to continue to grow as a leader and always be an advocate for the industry that has shaped me into who I am today.”

Cypher was a member of the Texas A&M equestrian team from 2015-2019. During her time as a student-athlete in Aggieland, Cypher earned two All-SEC Reining Team mentions and earned the team’s Iron Horse Award as a senior. As a junior, Cypher earned honorable mention All-America honors while leading the Reining team to the 2017 National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining National Championship. Cypher was named the NCEA National Championship Most Outstanding Performer.

The Sebastopol, Mississippi, native departed Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a Master of Agriculture in animal science. Cypher returned to her home state in 2022 to serve as an agriculture education instructor for Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center in Forest, Mississippi, where she was named the 2020-2021 Central Mississippi Rookie Ag Teacher of the Year and Mississippi Rookie Ag Teacher of the Year.

Cypher is in her first year serving as the director of operations, joining the staff in July 2022.

