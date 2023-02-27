Expert shares tips, advice with first time home-buyers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you considering buying a home but don’t know where to start? Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates has some advice on how to obtain your first home.

Zweiacker says one of the first things to think about is the interest rate of the home, saying 6-7% is standard.

“six to seven percent is not a high-interest rate when you have the historical context to back it up,” said Zweiacker.

Next, she says you want to start with your own personal budget before talking to a lender.

“Because your lender is going to look at your debt-to-income ratio, and give a number for the maximum amount that you’re qualified for.”

After you figure out your budget, you want to find a qualified agent.

“You can always interview your agent because they work for you! The seller pays for both, the selling agent and buying agent fees. So even though you’re not paying them, this for most people is their most important investment. You need to establish what your communication guidelines are, what their availability is, etc.”

Once logistics are complete with budgeting and representation, Zweiacker says it’s time for a needs analysis.

“We have three columns. We start with your must-haves, then a must not have, and a wish list. That’s the basis you use for the fun stuff.”

When asked, should a potential home-buyer start with a specific amount of money, Zweiacker explained many first-time home-buyers make their first purchase with a loan.

“Many first-time home buyers purchase with an FHA loan so that’s going to be about 3% of the home’s sales price. Then, you’re going to be looking at another 2-3% of the sales price in closing costs, depending on the price point of the home. Then, you want to have a reserve just in case things go wrong. Also, now that there’s beginning to be more inventory, there are some cool techniques when purchasing a home where you can have the seller help out with some of your closing costs.

