Focus at Four: Updated treatment guidelines for obesity in children and teenagers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released updated treatment guidelines for children and adolescents.

“Prior to these new guidelines we didn’t really have any main treatment algorithms for people who were obese or even severely obese, which is what we are getting into now with our children and adolescents,” said Dr. Franchell Hamilton, a Triads Award-Winning, Board Certified Surgeon.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says more than 14.4 million children and teens live with obesity.

Children who are overweight or obese are at higher risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are starting to see more medical problems by age 10 through 19 in this age group, they’re starting to develop high cholesterol, diabetes, sleep apnea as early as age 6 in some cases,” said Dr. Hamilton.

Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for treating obesity urge prompt use of behavior therapy and lifestyle changes. They guide the treatment of children as young as two and through their teen years.

The guidelines also acknowledge that obesity is complex and tied to access to nutritious foods and health care, among other factors.

New to these recommendations are several new medication management strategies that have proven successful in treating obesity as a chronic disease for adults and are now being recommended for use in children and adolescents, according to Hamilton.

You can read the full list of recommended guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatrics here.

