Free Music Friday: Latrail Bailey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Latrail Bailey joined First News at Four on February 24 for Free Music Friday.

The Latrail Bailey Band is a group of five individual young men in the Brazos Valley.

Latrail Bailey is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Chris Marcotte is on lead electric guitar alongside Carson Reed, Gavin Alverez is on the drums, and Irwin Olexa is on the bass guitar.

“I play at the Backyard on the Sundays, Sunday Funday evenings, and The Spot on Northgate on Saturdays, so that’ll be like 8 to 10,” Bailey said. “There are more local bars pretty soon.”

The band is expected to put a remastered album of Two Step Heartbreak soon.

Bailey performed “Goodbye Lady” for Free Music Friday. He says Goodbye Lady is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

You can find his performance below.

