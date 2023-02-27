Honoring those who provide life-saving aid, assistance during disasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943, each year the President of the United States proclaims March as “Red Cross Month.”

This proclamation gives us an opportunity to honor and celebrate the every day heroes who help fulfill the Red Cross mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

Central and South Texas Executive Director, Jennifer Young, says by donating blood, you’re saving a life.

“We hear countless stories of people who have benefited from blood donations. One in every seven people who enter the hospital will need some type of blood. It’s so important to donate because blood is the one thing we can’t produce. It has to be given,” she said.

Young says the blood donation process only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

“We’ve got incredible volunteers who are there to greet you and make the whole process very simple. We’ve got what I call the ‘dream team’ that does the actual blood draw, and then we have snacks and cookies for when you’re done,” she explained.

The American Red Cross offers a number of life saving courses and certifications, including CPR and water safety.

You can view the full list of courses offered and sign up here.

“We want you to get trained, so if and when you need those skills, you can pull into your toolkit and use them,” Young said.

