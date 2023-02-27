Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on...
College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday
Class 2A Region IV Champs, Hearne Eagles.
The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

Latest News

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.
Nurse spends 10 days helping in Turkey after devastating earthquake
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
The woman claims a cockroach was cooked into her husband's order at a popular fast food...
'That's a whole bug': Fla. woman speaks after allegedly finding roach on food
Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian...
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded