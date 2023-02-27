Maroon Out coming in hot for spring semester

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student organization Maroon Out is back to take on the spring semester.

The newest PR Director Ashley Irons stopped by The Three to share what to expect from this semester.

Irons says she loves that she can express all of her ideas and contribute to the creation of events.

“At a lot of places, you make an idea. People will hear you, they will humor you, but you won’t be able to actually do anything with it. Whereas Maroon Out, I make an idea, and next month my head director is reaching out to me, asking how do I want to make it happen.”

This semester Maroon Out has quite a few this coming up. The PR Director says the organization will put on a basketball game with H-E-B, a softball game in April, and they’ll also stop by parent week.

“We will be participating in the tailgate and selling shirts there,” said Irons.

For more information and game-day dates visit Maroon Out.

