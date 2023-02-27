Put your dancing shoes on for the return of the BCS Contra Dance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Contra dancing is an American, traditional social dance.

On Saturday, March 4, the community can come out to the Brazos Ballroom Dance Studio to learn Contra dancing.

General instruction will be provided during the first 30-40 minutes of the event.

You don’t need a partner and all ages are welcome.

This is the first time the BCS Contra Dance will be held after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It all begins at 7 p.m. They are asking for donations of $5 for adults or $3 for students with ID to cover the cost of the dance hall, caller, and musicians.

