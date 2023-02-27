Put your dancing shoes on for the return of the BCS Contra Dance

BCS Contra Dance
BCS Contra Dance(BCS Contra Dance)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Contra dancing is an American, traditional social dance.

On Saturday, March 4, the community can come out to the Brazos Ballroom Dance Studio to learn Contra dancing.

General instruction will be provided during the first 30-40 minutes of the event.

You don’t need a partner and all ages are welcome.

This is the first time the BCS Contra Dance will be held after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It all begins at 7 p.m. They are asking for donations of $5 for adults or $3 for students with ID to cover the cost of the dance hall, caller, and musicians.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on...
College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday
Class 2A Region IV Champs, Hearne Eagles.
The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
From clothes and accessories to home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, K&J Unique Finds is a...
Black History Month: Shop one-of-a-kind pieces at K&J Unique Finds
Maternity Makeover
Maternity Makeover