This Lobster and Brie Omelette will have your mouth watering

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can’t go wrong with this Another Broken Egg indulgence.

The Lobster and Brie Omelette is just as it sounds. It’s a cream cheese-filled omelette topped with Brie cheese and champagne butter sauce sautéed lobster meat, tomatoes, and green onions.

“This omelette takes indulgence to the next level. It’s one of our best-sellers but it’s really a very simple omelette. Everything just melts in your mouth,” Co-owner, Tap Bentz, said.

This might be an entrée you split with a friend because Bentz says it’s hard to finish in one sitting.

If you gave up meat on Fridays for Lent, this dish is a perfect seafood option for you. You can also try the Crab Cake Benedict or any of the vegetarian options Another Broken Egg offers.

Enjoy breakfast, brunch, and lunch at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

