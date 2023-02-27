This Lobster and Brie Omelette will have your mouth watering

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can’t go wrong with this Another Broken Egg indulgence.

The Lobster and Brie Omelette is just as it sounds. It’s a cream cheese-filled omelette topped with Brie cheese and champagne butter sauce sautéed lobster meat, tomatoes, and green onions.

“This omelette takes indulgence to the next level. It’s one of our best-sellers but it’s really a very simple omelette. Everything just melts in your mouth,” Co-owner, Tap Bentz, said.

This might be an entrée you split with a friend because Bentz says it’s hard to finish in one sitting.

If you gave up meat on Fridays for Lent, this dish is a perfect seafood option for you. You can also try the Crab Cake Benedict or any of the vegetarian options Another Broken Egg offers.

Enjoy breakfast, brunch, and lunch at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Person on bicycle killed after being struck by pickup truck in Bryan
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on...
College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday
Class 2A Region IV Champs, Hearne Eagles.
The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

Latest News

Maroon Out coming in hot for Spring semester
Maroon Out coming in hot for spring semester
Honoring those who provide life-saving aid, assistance during disasters
Honoring those who provide life-saving aid, assistance during disasters
Expert shares tips, advice with first time home-buyers
Expert shares tips, advice with first time home-buyers
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg