Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H wins San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo Senior Judging Champion Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County 4-H walked away from the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo with several honors.

The senior team won Champion Senior 4-H Team out of 80 teams.

Team members include Taylor Colvin, Miranda Skaggs, Will Herd, and Kyler Wendt.

Wendt also was 1st High Individual and a $10,000 San Antonio Livestock Show Scholarship winner.

The junior team finished fourth place out of 103 teams. The team included Camryn Skaggs, Colt Johnson, Olivia Davis, and Misty McElroy.

Skaggs also took home highpoint individual.

