Ukrainians, Aggies gather to commemorate one year mark of Russian invasion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This week marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine launching the two countries into war.

The Brazos Valley’s Ukrainian community and supporters gathered on the campus of Texas A&M University Saturday to reflect on this pivotal moment in history while vowing not to give up hope. Many Ukrainians say their peace was stolen from them that February night and replaced with death, destruction, and uncertainty.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the newly formed TAMU Ukrainian Club and featured video addresses from Consul General of Ukraine Vitalii Tarasiuk of Houston, a speech by Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation director Lena Dennman and more. Musical tributes, poems, and video reports from Ukraine also took place as attendees reflected on the pain of the past year while hearing messages of hope for the future.

The event was also an opportunity to raise funds for Ukraine and strategize for the future. Brazos Valley nonprofit, The Arlene Campbell Humantatirn Foundation co-hosted the event with the TAMU Ukrainian Club.

The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF) was created in 2016 with its focus on providing medical supplies and equipment for health facilities in Ukraine and helping facilitate training and research programs between American and Ukrainian scientists and physicians.

“This event allows us to tell the community, it allows us to spread the word about Ukraine’s fight for survival,” says Denman. “What we do is we send in things like floor headlamps, they run about $2,000 a piece but it can enable a doctor to go ahead and continue a surgery even when the electricity is cut as the Russian federation hit’s Ukraine with missiles.”

The Ukrainian Club will be officially recognized as a Texas A&M student organization on March 6 and will offer events, seminars, cooking classes, crafts along with many other activities for its members.

Saturday’s gathering was also an opportunity for Ukrainians to feel more at home.

“It’s one of the opportunities for the Ukrainian community in College Station to get together, get to know each other, unite, and help Ukraine to win that war,” said Texas A&M Technical Laboratory Coordinator Elena Kolomiets.

“It’s always nice to find someone to talk to in your native language,” said Valentyna Behlarian. " You can’t imagine how important it is just to speak your native.”

