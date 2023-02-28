Barker, Bowles Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s freshman duo of Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced Tuesday.

This marks the first time that two Aggies were named to the all-conference freshman team in program history. Barker and Bowles become the first A&M players selected to the all-freshman squad since Chennedy Carter (2018).

Barker leads the team in scoring, producing 12.8 points per game. She also leads all freshman in the SEC in the category and is the lone freshman in the league to pace her team in scoring. The Marietta, Georgia, native won conference freshman of the week twice during her first collegiate season. She poured in a career-high 24 points while going 10-of-11 from the field in her return to the court after missing 10 games due to injury against Georgia (Jan. 22). She also scored in double-digits 10 times this season and was second on the team in rebounding (5.8).

Bowles averaged 8.3 points per game and led the team in minutes played per game (29.5) and 3-pointers made (40). The Lithonia, Georgia, native led all SEC freshmen in minutes and triples made per game (1.5). Bowles posted a career-best 16 points and went 7-of-14 from the field at Mississippi State (Jan. 15). She finished up the regular season with 15 points at Arkansas (Feb. 26) and hit a career-high four 3-pointers. Bowles posted a team-high 12 games with 10-or-more points and was the only player on the team to play all 40 minutes in a game, which she did twice.

Texas A&M will face off against Vanderbilt on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament at 10 a.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.

