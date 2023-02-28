Be Remarkable: Two men with one goal led to creation of Fun For All Playground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Werner Rose and David Gerling are two men who don’t get near the recognition they deserve, and that’s why they are this week’s Be Remarkable winners.

They’re among the many who are responsible for the development of an all-access, all-inclusive playground at College Station’s Central Park.

“They got together, had several meetings, and agreed to be co-chairman and the rest of his history,” said Floyd Golan, who nominated the two men for the Be Remarkable award.

Rose and Gerling were both interested in creating a place that children with all disabilities could enjoy. Their vision eventually led to the creation of the Fun For All Playground.

“We had coffee about four times and realized that we had so much in common, and so the friendship grew from there, and the project just took off,” said Gerling.

Last year, the playground was the recipient of a statewide award, and even with all of its praise, it is still not complete. The committee overseeing the playground is now fundraising for phase three, an expansion that will include more seating and more equipment for the kids.

“Through their untiring efforts, the BCS area now has an all-access playground for special residents. Each has contributed to our area in many other ways which could be added to this very worthy addition to our community,” said Golan.

For their efforts, KBTX and Daniel Stark injury lawyers are proud to present Warner Rose and David Gerling with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Click here to learn more about the playground. You can also get more information about joining the committee or doing volunteer work by calling Publicity Chair Lisa Aldrich at 979-777-0146 or email lisareal1124@gmail.com

