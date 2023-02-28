Black History Month: Restaurant owners cook everything with one main ingredient

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamar and Niki Cole are high school sweethearts with a passion for making delicious food. The two are the owners of Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ & Soul Food Cafe in Bryan and have been serving the Brazos Valley since 2014.

“The highlight of our business is actually meeting the customers, getting to laugh and talk with the customers every day,” Niki Cole said. “It’s been a wonderful blessing just to be here.”

Lamar Cole opened the restaurant after retiring from the City of Bryan. God told him that post-retirement was the right time.

“It’s been a joy,” Lamar Cole said.

From fried chicken, pork neck bones and brisket to candied yams, mac n’ cheese and cornbread, everything is made with love, their main ingredient.

“We pray before we even cook our food so that people will experience not just great food, but they’ll experience the love coming through the food,” Niki Cole said.

Cooking is something the Coles have done since childhood. Lamar Cole learned a lot from his mother and grandmother. He considers his style of cooking “old fashioned” where measuring cups aren’t needed because it’s all in the eyes.

“If you learn it the old-fashioned way, it’s there in your heart and it’ll always be there,” Lamar Cole said.

Niki Cole started cooking at about 10 years old and learned from her mother. She considers herself an experimenter because she’s always trying new things.

“I’ve just learned to kind of just expand and just try different things and not be afraid to try things,” Niki Cole said.

That can be seen and tasted firsthand in their red cabbage. Lamar grabbed the wrong seasoning one day, which turned the water red. Niki Cole decided that they would still sell it, and it’s been a hit ever since.

“We say it’s God’s gift to us,” Niki Cole said.

The high school sweethearts met at a choir party at Bryan High School. Now they’ve been married for 27 years but have been together for almost 34 years.

“It’s still like we’re high school sweethearts because I treat her like my queen,” Lamar Cole said.

The Coles strive to be an example of committed love. They recently celebrated love at their 2nd Annual Forever Love Couples Gala.

“God first, family then work,” Lamar Cole said. “That’s why every month, the last Saturday of the month, we’re closed. That’s me and her time.”

You can experience Lamar and Niki’s Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2516 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

