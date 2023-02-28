Brazos Valley Chorale to perform Night/Light Concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Chorale is holding a concert this weekend featuring music that is contrasting, specifically between light and night.

The concert will feature Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers” and Dan Forrest’s “Lux: The Dawn from on High.”

The Brazos Valley Chorale will be accompanied by a 9-piece chamber orchestra to fill First Presbyterian Church in Bryan with a glorious sound that is unique to that church.

The Chorale will be joined by members of the Century Singers and Women’s Chorus from Texas A&M, each presenting portions of the concert, but culminating in a massed choir event.

The Night/Light concert is March 5 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Regular tickets are $20, student tickets $5, and children under the age of 6 are free.

Tickets are available in advance at BV Chorale and at the door.

