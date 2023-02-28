Brazos Valley Chorale to perform Night/Light Concert

Conductor Tom Gerber will make his debut concert performance with the Chorale on March 5
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Chorale is holding a concert this weekend featuring music that is contrasting, specifically between light and night.

The concert will feature Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers” and Dan Forrest’s “Lux: The Dawn from on High.”

The Brazos Valley Chorale will be accompanied by a 9-piece chamber orchestra to fill First Presbyterian Church in Bryan with a glorious sound that is unique to that church.

The Chorale will be joined by members of the Century Singers and Women’s Chorus from Texas A&M, each presenting portions of the concert, but culminating in a massed choir event.

The Night/Light concert is March 5 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Regular tickets are $20, student tickets $5, and children under the age of 6 are free.

Tickets are available in advance at BV Chorale and at the door.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday
It has been two weeks since TxDOT started its large construction project along Texas Avenue and...
TxDOT project along Texas Avenue continues to frustrate business owners

Latest News

Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ & Soul Food Cafe in Bryan has been serving the Brazos Valley since 2014.
Black History Month: Restaurant owners cook everything with one main ingredient
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/28
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/28
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw speaks during a press conference on...
DPS sent at least 3,000 driver’s licenses to organized crime group targeting Asian Texans
2/28
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 2/28