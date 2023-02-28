City of Bryan submits grants for infrastructure costs, parking garage

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council and the Brazos Transit District are in the process of applying for grants to bring some changes to the city.

The City of Bryan submitted a raided infrastructure grant for northwest downtown Bryan. The grant would go towards infrastructure costs for Bryan Avenue from 24th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and a few side streets.

The city is looking for a grant worth $39.7 million which would benefit the revitalization of utilities, roadways and sidewalks in the area.

Bryan city manager Paul Kaspar said in the pedestrian-dense are of downtown Bryan they are trying to keep everyone safe.

“Downtown is a very pedestrian-centric area and we definitely want to stress that,” said Kaspar. “I think the city, long-term, is looking for economic development that we’ve seen in previous projects.”

Storm sewer drainage and pedestrian wayfinding would also be funded from the grant.

Brazos Transit District is also submitting a grant to build a parking garage structure on land that is owned by the City of Bryan, along with acquiring more buses.

The parking garage would be placed off of South College Avenue near Midtown Park.

They are looking for a $24.8 million grant.

