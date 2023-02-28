City hosts public meeting, launches engagement site for Wellborn Plan Update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following release has been shared by the City of College Station:

The City of College Station has launched an interactive virtual engagement site for the Wellborn District Plan Update and will conduct another area-wide public meeting on Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School.

The meeting includes a discussion of feedback from the first phase of public meetings and activities. In addition, the virtual engagement site allows residents to participate in the public comment process, learn more about the update process, and share their thoughts and ideas.

The update to the original Wellborn District Plan adopted in 2013 seeks to create a cohesive district that recognizes Wellborn’s unique character, reflects the residents’ aspirations, and supports College Station’s overall vision.

For more information, go to cstx.gov/wellborn or contact Staff Planner Naomi Sing at nsing@cstx.gov or 979-764-3570.

