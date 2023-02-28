College Station drops 21-5A opener to Lake Creek 8-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The defending Class 5A State Champion Lake Creek softball team opened District 21-5A play Monday night with an 8-0 win at Cougar Field.

The Lady Lions have several college prospects on their team including Ava Brown the 2022 Texas Softball Player of the Year. The Florida Gator commit hit a 3 run homerun in the 3rd inning that helped Lake Creek increase their lead to 4-0.

In the circle the right handed pitcher struck out 15 Lady Cougars.

College Station pitcher Gracie Ream struck out 9 on the night.

The victory was Lake Creek’s 55th in a row which is the longest softball winning streak in the UIL history.

