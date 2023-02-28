College Station ISD’s Kids Klub program in need of workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is looking to fill several positions for its after-school program, Kids Klub.

According to the District, the program normally allows for 800 students, but there are over 400 kids on a waiting list due to a staffing shortage. In order to serve families and meet the demand the school district said it’s looking to hire 23 full-time employees. Chad Gardner, College Station Community Education Director said an employee would work with around 15 to 20 kids from Kindergarten through sixth grade.

Over the last few years, the district had seen a large decrease in applications after the COVID-19 pandemic started, Gardner said.

“We do hire at a pretty high rate, so we hire 73% of all of our applications that come in,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the district is looking to hire those who love kids who can run and play.

“We want you to be able to run and play outside, we want you to run and play inside, we want you to be able to get up on some playground equipment, we want you to be able to get down on the floor and play with kids,” Gardner said. “We want you to color, build relationships with children, build relationships with coworkers, but the biggest thing for us is to be able to run and play.”

Workers will have a fixed schedule and weekends off, Gardner said.

“If you have a question on when you’re supposed to work it’s 2:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Gardner said. “It gives you the opportunity to have nights and weekends off. We do ask staff to stay after one night a week to meet with their group and campus staff to kind of plan some activities and do that sort of thing.”

The position will offer individuals an opportunity to build new skills and work with people, Gardner said.

“Are we College Station ISD, yes. Are we looking specifically for education majors or people looking to go into education, No,” Gardner said. “We’re looking for people who want to work with people and want to work with groups.”

Gardner said there may be future opportunities for those looking at getting into education.

“We like to keep people here in College Station ISD,” Gardner said. “We have quite a few people on every campus that started here in College Station ISD with Kids Klub and our summer camp program.”

For those interested in applying for a position with Kids Klub or other opportunities with the program click this link.

