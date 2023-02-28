Courteney Cox gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as...
Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as longtime friend Laura Dern.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Actress Courteney Cox got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Cox was joined by her “Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid, her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime friend Laura Dern were also there to celebrate the special moment.

Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

“It feels great to be here forever, to be on Hollywood Boulevard and to be surrounded by all my friends and my family,” Cox said. “I’ve been doing this so long it’s just nice to be rewarded, you know, with such an honor.”

Cox is best known for her roles as Monica Geller on “Friends” and Gale Weathers in the “Scream” franchise.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues La. company over cancer risk to minority community