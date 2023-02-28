Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan

Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crew working in Bryan struck a natural gas line and city water line, Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson Street is currently blocked off but the Bryan Fire Department has not issued any evacuations.

The fire department, Atmos and City of Bryan Water Services are responding to the scene.

A KBTX reporter is on the scene, this article will be updated when there is more information.

