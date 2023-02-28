Dish servers experiencing outage following a cyberattack, according to reports

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. satellite television provider Dish is experiencing a multiday outage after a reported cyberattack, with customers unable to access streams, services, or their accounts, according to the website TechCrunch.com.

“The disruption began early on Thursday when Dish customers said they could not access their television services or pay their bills,” the website reported.

On Dish’s own page, the message greeting customers is “We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve.”

According to PCMag.com, Dish released a statement saying, “We experienced a systems issue with our corporate network on February 23 that is affecting our internal servers and telephone systems, and the issue is being investigated. Our DISH TV, Sling TV, Wireless services, and data networks continue to operate and are up and running. However, some of our corporate communications systems, customer care functions, and websites were affected. Our teams are working hard to restore affected systems as quickly as possible and are making steady progress.”

Dish says customers will not lose service if they are unable to pay their bills during this outage.

