Free Wellness Clinic offered in Bryan

Health, legal and educational resources will be on hand March 4 at Carver Event Center
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Minority Economic Revitalization Council is teaming up with the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association for a free Wellness Clinic.

The Wellness Clinic will feature a Youth Town Hall where youth can come together to discuss issues they face on a daily basis, and counselors will be there to give them input on how to cope with these issues.

The Brazos County Health District will also be there to administer flu shots and COVID vaccinations and booster shots.

Lone Star Legal Aid will be on hand to offer legal assistance to anyone who needs assistance clearing criminal records.

Bryan Workforce Center representatives along with RELLIS Campus and Blinn College District representatives will provide information about programs, training and resources available to students and adults.

Thrivent will be on hand to offer financial counseling information.

The Wellness Clinic is Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carver Event Center, located at 1401 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Street. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at carverkemp.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near Post Oak Mall on...
College Station police respond to rollover crash near mall
A photo of the scene submitted to KBTX shows the wreck involved an overturned Jeep and a car...
Harvey Mitchell Parkway reopens following rollover crash
Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings are in effect late Sunday through early Monday for a large...
WIND ADVISORY for some, gusty for all through pre-sunrise Monday
Class 2A Region IV Champs, Hearne Eagles.
The Lady Eagles head to State for the first time in school history

Latest News

Z&A
Maroon Out
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
From clothes and accessories to home décor and one-of-a-kind gifts, K&J Unique Finds is a...
Black History Month: Shop one-of-a-kind pieces at K&J Unique Finds