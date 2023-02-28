Free Wellness Clinic offered in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Minority Economic Revitalization Council is teaming up with the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association for a free Wellness Clinic.

The Wellness Clinic will feature a Youth Town Hall where youth can come together to discuss issues they face on a daily basis, and counselors will be there to give them input on how to cope with these issues.

The Brazos County Health District will also be there to administer flu shots and COVID vaccinations and booster shots.

Lone Star Legal Aid will be on hand to offer legal assistance to anyone who needs assistance clearing criminal records.

Bryan Workforce Center representatives along with RELLIS Campus and Blinn College District representatives will provide information about programs, training and resources available to students and adults.

Thrivent will be on hand to offer financial counseling information.

The Wellness Clinic is Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carver Event Center, located at 1401 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Street. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at carverkemp.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.