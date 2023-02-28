Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home...
Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home situated on a prime corner lot.(Cherry Ruffino)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home situated on a prime corner lot.

As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a spacious formal dining room that is ideal for hosting family dinners and special occasions.

Continue on into the kitchen, which flows seamlessly into the living room and breakfast area.

The living room is spacious and comfortable, offering plenty of room for relaxation and entertainment.

The kitchen boasts sleek stainless steel appliances, a large island, an eating bar and ample cabinet space, and the breakfast area provides a cozy spot for enjoying your morning coffee or casual meals.

There are two generously-sized bedrooms, each offering plenty of natural light and closet space.

plus, the primary bedroom is a true retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a large jetted tub, a separate shower and a luxurious walk-in closet with laundry room access.

Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, the patio is an inviting space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing.

Ruffino says with its spacious layout, modern amenities and prime location, this home is the complete blend of style and convenience.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday
It has been two weeks since TxDOT started its large construction project along Texas Avenue and...
TxDOT project along Texas Avenue continues to frustrate business owners

Latest News

Learning Express Toys is your birthday headquarters!
Make the celebration extra special with a Birthday Bucket from Learning Express
Maroon Out coming in hot for Spring semester
Maroon Out coming in hot for spring semester
Honoring those who provide life-saving aid, assistance during disasters
Honoring those who provide life-saving aid, assistance during disasters
You can’t go wrong with this Another Broken Egg indulgence.
This Lobster and Brie Omelette will have your mouth watering