Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home situated on a prime corner lot.

As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a spacious formal dining room that is ideal for hosting family dinners and special occasions.

Continue on into the kitchen, which flows seamlessly into the living room and breakfast area.

The living room is spacious and comfortable, offering plenty of room for relaxation and entertainment.

The kitchen boasts sleek stainless steel appliances, a large island, an eating bar and ample cabinet space, and the breakfast area provides a cozy spot for enjoying your morning coffee or casual meals.

There are two generously-sized bedrooms, each offering plenty of natural light and closet space.

plus, the primary bedroom is a true retreat, featuring an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a large jetted tub, a separate shower and a luxurious walk-in closet with laundry room access.

Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, the patio is an inviting space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing.

Ruffino says with its spacious layout, modern amenities and prime location, this home is the complete blend of style and convenience.

