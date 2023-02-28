H.Y.P.E. Career Expo sees over 80 different exhibitors

1th and 12th graders at schools across the Brazos Valley may have had a glimpse of their future.
11th and 12th graders at schools across the Brazos Valley may have had a glimpse of their future.
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Helping Youth Prepare for Employment (H.Y.P.E) career fair showcased careers, colleges or military branches students could be interested in after graduation.

The fair grew to 80 exhibitors this year which is 30 more than they had last year.

Karen Sanders organized the event and said it was important for kids to see so many different professionals in one place.

“We want our high school juniors and seniors to know what career pathways are available to them in the Brazos Valley area,” said Sanders.

Exhibitors chosen for the H.Y.P.E Career Expo were also the jobs currently in the most demand in the area.

