Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway

Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By Chris Six and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A familiar-looking orange Dodge Charger was involved in a crash on a highway in southern Missouri Sunday.

The “General Lee” was among hundreds made for the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two people in the car at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

The fire department said there were 308 “General Lees” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 movie.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday
It has been two weeks since TxDOT started its large construction project along Texas Avenue and...
TxDOT project along Texas Avenue continues to frustrate business owners

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
The Night/Light concert will feature Mozart's "Solemn Vespers" and Dan Forrest's "Lux: The Dawn...
Brazos Valley Chorale to perform Night/Light Concert
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later