Make the celebration extra special with a Birthday Bucket from Learning Express

Learning Express Toys is your birthday headquarters!
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Of course you want to make sure your kids and grandkids have the best birthday possible. If a perfect birthday starts with the perfect gift, then look no further than Learning Express Toys in College Station.

Owner Bridget Mais and her team handle everything, making the birthday gift buying process a breeze.

“We are birthday headquarters,” she said.

When you walk up to the cash register at Learning Express, you’ll see a wall covered from floor to ceiling in Birthday Buckets.

“The kids want what they want. They picked it out. It’s in their Birthday Bucket and you know exactly what to get them,” Mais said.

The Birthday Buckets are a great way to ensure there are no duplicate gifts and for out of town parents, grandparents or friends to know exactly what the birthday girl or boy wants.

Kids will come in about a month before their birthday and fill their buckets up with their birthday wishes from around the store.

“Everything stays in the bucket so it’s safe and secure,” Mais said. “Friends and family can shop out of the bucket.”

Mais says she will answer calls and messages from friends and family members and help them buy the perfect gift.

“I’ve even Facetimed customers and walked them through the store before,” she said.

This birthday registry is a completely free service. They also wrap presents for free!

Mays says she can even host private birthday parties in the store before or after regular store hours.

“I provide the cake. I provide the party favors. I provide the fun for no cost,” Mais explained. “It’s just pure fun to celebrate their birthday.”

