Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center is outlining a widespread risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening, and overnight into the pre-sunrise hours of Friday morning. With the new update released Tuesday, portions of the Brazos Valley have been included in the 3 out of 5, or “numerous” outlook.

THURSDAY:



Looking more likely that disruptive weather will roll through the Brazos Valley before we turn the page to Friday.



All types of severe weather possible starting Thursday afternoon, but most widespread storms (wind main threat) expected along a line Thursday evening

According to the agency, “A regional severe-thunderstorm outbreak appears possible across parts of the southern Plains into the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss regions, with tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail all possible..” It goes on to note the potential for “widespread” damaging winds along an expected line of storms, and isolated strong tornadoes ahead of the main line.

The highest threat for significant thunderstorms is still expected to the east and northeast of the Brazos Valley. But, if storms manage to develop west or on top of the area, severe weather cannot be ruled out ahead of or through the sunrise hours.

A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in Texas, including the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

WHAT WE KNOW/WHAT TO MONITOR THIS WEEK

A potent weather maker will dive south through the Desert Southwest and into the Texas Panhandle by Thursday evening. This approach to Texas will allow the upper-level winds over Central and East Texas to “diverge” or split, promoting the possibility of thunderstorm growth. By evening and overnight, this weather system will move across Oklahoma and the Red River Valley, shifting the more significant storm potential to the east of Texas.

Strong wind will be the main threat with widespread storms Thursday evening (KBTX)

A thin lid is forecast to be in place over the Brazos Valley through much of the day Thursday. If this limiting factor can hold, storms will struggle to develop or maintain any sort of strength locally. However, if temperatures warm past the mid-80s or cloud cover breaks to allow sunshine to erode that “lid”, storm development is expected to occur and strengthen rapidly. Should this occur, all types of severe weather will be possible as discrete storms form. This activity would likely quickly congeal into a line of storms, transitioning the concern to more of a wind and embedded tornado potential. These storms would be pushed quickly east-northeast on the strong upper-level winds. Storm motion is currently forecast between 50 and 55mph!

Short of the long: storms are not guaranteed(especially in the afternoon), but if they form they have the potential to quickly become strong or severe.

WHAT COULD CHANGE?

Though we’re honing in on the time frame of this system, it’s possible this system moves through a little slower than currently forecast, transitioning to a more nighttime threat. Hi-resolution forecast modeling is just now reaching into Thursday, and will continue to get more precise as we get closer. We may also see an upgrade in the severe risk, especially north and east.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THIS STORM POTENTIAL?

A cold front passes through the Brazos Valley Thursday evening and night, allowing cooler and drier air to sweep in ahead of the first weekend of March. Morning lows fall to seasonal 40s while afternoon highs run below the mark in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday will be yet another day of wind, making it feel a bit cooler as you step out in this refreshed, late-winter air.

