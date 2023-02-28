Paysse in Sixth Place after Round Two of Southern Highlands Collegiate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Texas A&M men’s golfer William Paysse shot his second straight round of 3-under-par, 69 to move into sixth place after two rounds at the prestigious Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Paysse fired six birdies on the day at the par-72, 7,510-yard Southern Highlands Golf Club and sits four strokes off the lead at 6-under, 138.

The No. 15 Aggies remained in eighth place after the second round. The Maroon & White logged a 1-over, 289 and own an even-par, 576 ledger.

Sam Bennett posted a 1-under, 71 in Monday’s action. He ended the day tied for 38th at 2-over, 146.

Daniel Rodrigues carded a 2-over, 74 for the second time to move to 4-over, 148 for the tournament.

Jaime Montojo and Dallas Hankamer logged a 3-over, 75 for the day. After two rounds, Montojo is in 38th place at 1-over, 144 place. Hankamer sits at 5-over for the tournament.

The Aggies made the most hay on the par-5, 592-yard 9th hole where each of the four counting scores birdied the hole.

North Carolina leads the field at 20-under, 556 with Texas in second place at 16-under, 560. The Aggies start the final round with fifth-place Oklahoma (-6), sixth-place Florida (-5) and seventh-place UNLV (-1) within single-digit stroke striking distance.

Two players are tied atop the leaderboard at 10-under, 134, including Florida’s Yuxin Lin and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser.

The final round is slated for Tuesday. The Aggies tee off on the first hole at 11 a.m. Central paired with an alphabet soup UNLV and TCU. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-6 William Paysse 69-69=138 (-5)

t-31 Jaime Montojo 70-75=145 (+1)

t-38 Sam Bennett 75-71=146 (+2)

t-54 Daniel Rodrigues 74-74=148 (+4)

t-63 Dallas Hankamer 74-75=149 (+5)

TEAM SCORES

1 North Carolina 271-285=556 (-20)

2 Texas 283-277=560 (-16)

3 Pepperdine 278-286=564 (-12)

4 Illinois 285-281=566 (-10)

5 Oklahoma 287-283=570 (-6)

6 Florida 283-288=571 (-5)

7 UNLV 287-288=575 (-1)

t-8 Texas A&M 287-289=576 (-E)

9 TCU 286-293=579 (+3)

10 UCF 296-285=581 (+5)

t-11 Georgia Tech 288-294=582 (+6)

t-11 San Diego State 289-293=582 (+6)

13 SMU 290-294=584 (+8)

14 Georgia 290-295=585 (+9)

15 New Mexico 286-300=586 (+12)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the round...

“It was pretty similar to yesterday. We had a chance to pretty good score on the board. In general, it’s a good golf course, conditions are tough and we’re just not playing clean enough golf to compete in a field like this where we want to be. The guys will learn from it and we’ll get better and have something to talk about going forward. I think the guys will play well tomorrow. They’re getting more comfortable and they’re doing a lot of things well, we just have to score the ball better.”

On William Paysse leading the team again...

“Willie has played solid. He’s playing fairly clean. He’d be the first to tell you he was a couple swings away from having a great round. His round was good as it was, but he was a couple shots away from a great round. Sam (Bennett) was probably a couple shots away from having a great round, too. We just have to have some more guys step up and handle the demanding shots. I look forward to a great effort tomorrow. These guys are competitive. They don’t like to get beat by anybody. They’ll show up tomorrow and give it everything they’ve got and we’ll get better.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.