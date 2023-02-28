Snook VFD mourning the loss of Robert ‘Robbie’ Myers

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Robert “Robbie” Myers, 62, passed last Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Snook Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of one of our brothers,” the volunteer fire department wrote on their Facebook page.

Myers passed away at his home due to ongoing medical issues, according to the social media post.

Myers had been a member of the Snook VFD since 2021. He served as the public information officer and as the Environmental Officer for Burleson County.

