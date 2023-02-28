Snook VFD mourning the loss of Robert ‘Robbie’ Myers

Robert "Robbie" Myers passed away Thursday due to ongoing medical issues.
Robert "Robbie" Myers passed away Thursday due to ongoing medical issues.(Snook VFD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Robert “Robbie” Myers, 62, passed last Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Snook Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of one of our brothers,” the volunteer fire department wrote on their Facebook page.

Myers passed away at his home due to ongoing medical issues, according to the social media post.

Myers had been a member of the Snook VFD since 2021. He served as the public information officer and as the Environmental Officer for Burleson County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks and a bicycle.
Bryan police identify woman killed on bicycle near high school
One driver died after a two-vehicle crash near the 3100 Block of Harvey Road.
Police identified driver killed in 2-vehicle crash near Veterans Park in College Station
Monday's outlook for possible severe thunderstorms Thursday, March 2nd
Monitoring Thursday: Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Conditions set to improve throughout the day
Brief air quality concern as dust moves through the area Monday

Latest News

1th and 12th graders at schools across the Brazos Valley may have had a glimpse of their future.
H.Y.P.E. Career Expo sees over 80 different exhibitors
A strong low pressure system will pull all ingredients together for scattered severe storms in...
Monitoring Thursday: Severe weather looking more likely for Brazos Valley
Memorial Student Center
Texas A&M students continue to advocate for MSC early voting location
Crews struck a natural gas line and city water line Tuesday evening.
Crew strikes water, gas lines in Bryan