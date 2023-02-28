Spread the love of reading in the Brazos Valley
Donate to the UWBV Community Book Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley has another community book drive coming up in March.
It’s supporting United Way’s Early Literacy Program.
United Way’s President and CEO, Peggi Goss, joined The Three to go over the details.
According to Goss, United Way believes learning to read should start when a child is young.
“It’s important to read to your kids, it’s important to rhyme with them, and expand their vocabulary,” she shared.
She says that’s why The United Way of the Brazos Valley is accepting donations of children’s books, baby books and chapter books.
“We need children’s books, but all the way up to the age 18,” added Goss. “We really need those board books like the pre-school level and head-start.”
Learn more on their website.
Donation Locations
Starting in March, you can drop off books at any of the seven locations below.
- The United Way of the Brazos Valley
- 1716 Briarcrest Dr., Suite 155, Bryan, TX, 77802
- Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce
- 117 S Lasalle St, Navasota TX, 77868
- University Title Company
- 1021 University Dr. E, College Station, TX, 77840
- Enterprise Rentals
- 1820 Highway 290 W, Brenham, TX, 77833
- Kawasaki of Caldwell
- 185 TX-36, Caldwell, TX, 77836
- Brenham National Bank
- 2470 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station, TX, 77840
- Lock N Roll
- 1501 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX, 77845
