Support Brazos Valley Schools and help end hunger at upcoming Empty Bowls Jr.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For just $10 you can help fill the shelves of school food panties across the Brazos Valley.

Empty Bowls Jr. started in 2013 as a way to directly support local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs.

Students and art educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event.

For a $10 donation, you will receive a bowl and a cup of soup. The proceeds will then go directly to benefit in-school pantries.

Warren Finch, President of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, says this event is needed now more than ever due to the lingering impact of the pandemic.

The event is Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Allen Honda.

