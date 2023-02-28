Traffic shift planned on FM 2818 in College Station Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following release was shared by the Texas Department of Transportation:

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will shift a small portion of Southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road.

Once the traffic switch is complete, only the inside lane will be able to continue south on FM 2818. The outside lane will have to exit to Wellborn Road. This temporary condition will be in place for about four months and is necessary to complete the south tie-in to the existing pavement.

Since traffic may be momentarily stopped during the traffic switch, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes Wednesday night.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

