Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students named National Merit finalists

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All eight of College Station ISD’s National Merit Semifinalists were named finalists.

This means they are now eligible for National Merit, corporate and university scholarships.

The students are Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Debarghya Chaki, Heyu Li, Kyler Larsen, Elisabeth Stewart, Ryan Topf, and Michael Yang.

