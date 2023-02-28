TxDOT project along Texas Avenue continues to frustrate business owners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been two weeks since TxDOT started its large construction project along Texas Avenue and some business owners remain frustrated.

TxDOT is constructing raised median barrier along Texas Avenue from University Drive north to State Highway 21. The project is a five-mile stretch that is expected to last until summer. When the project began some business owners told KBTX they were unaware of it or were frustrated over what they said was a lack of communication from TxDOT. The construction has created issues for businesses along the road.

Brian Watford is part owner of several Sonic Drive-Ins in Bryan and College Station with two of those locations in the path of construction.

“It actually kind of upsets me because it’s in front of businesses at all times when they don’t have to do it,” Watford said.

His restaurant closest to University Drive has already taken a hit with drivers unable to turn left due to the construction and the new medians.

“This store last week was down about 20% in sales, during construction you’re usually down a little bit, but I think even after the construction is over with it’ll be even more than that,” Watford said.

Since he learned about the project last November Watford said has tried to set up a meeting, but hasn’t heard much other than a few phone calls.

“It has not been good at all,” Watford said about TxDOT’s communication. “It’s just been over the phone, it’s been the reason why we’re doing it is for safety.”

Watford said he is concerned the work will just move potential safety hazards further down University Drive with people having to turn left at the intersection.

“You’ll also have to drive down to Nimitz to make a left-hand turn, you’ll be going through a subdivision or you’ll have to make a U-turn which will slow down the traffic and back up on University,” Watford said.

While construction may already be underway Watford said he hopes TxDOT will do better to meet with business owners and provide more information about how the projects will improve safety.

“I would like to see that open back up, all they’d have to do is make it coming out of Cooner Street a right-hand turn only not a left-hand turn as they’ve done in other spots,” Watford said.

Watford said another TxDOT project has also impacted business at his Harvey Road location.

