Win or lose the Texas A&M women's basketball team is trusting the process

Texas A&M Women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor
Texas A&M Women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie women have wrapped up their regular season with a 7-19 overall record and just two conference wins.

The record did not come as a surprise to Head Coach Joni Taylor in her first season. She was honest from the very beginning, with herself and her new team.

“We’re very honest and we were very honest when we started out that this is was kind of what we expected this year to be,” said Taylor.

Regardless of wins, losses or countless injuries the Aggies always fell back on trust.

“I think there is a lot of trust between this team and our program,” exclaimed Taylor.

When asked her biggest lesson from this regular season Freshman Janiah Barker paused and then answered “trust.”

“I expected to have a hard season or I expected for us to be not exactly how we wanted to be so I just really trusted the process and trusting what Joni has in store for us,” said Barker who was named the SEC freshman of the final week of the regular season. This was her second time receiving the award.

Now the maroon and white head to Greenville, South Carolina for the SEC tournament and a chance to leave one last mark.

“Our goal I believe is to compete,” said junior Sahara Jones. “Of course we want to win but if that’s not the outcome we have to pick our head up and walk off the floor with pride no matter what we do. Our goal is to go in there and compete, win as a team and be with each other every step of the way.”

Texas A&M will play Vanderbilt for the second time this season in game one of the SEC tournament.

“This is the last time we are going to touch a ball in a competitive way against another opponent this season so how do you want to finish,” Taylor said.

The Aggies and Commodores tip-off Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the SEC Network.

