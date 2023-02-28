Women’s Basketball to Face Vanderbilt in First Round of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

All-Freshman Aggies

A&M (7-19, 2-14 SEC) saw Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Tuesday. The pair became the first Aggies named to the all-conference freshman squad in the same season. Barker leads all league freshman in scoring (12.8) and Bowles leads SEC freshmen in minutes per game (29.5) and 3-pointers made per game (1.5).

Freshman of the Week

Barker was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after impressive performances in the final two games of the regular season. The Marietta, Georgia, native averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field and a perfect 100% from beyond the arc. Barker is one of four freshmen to earn the honor multiple times this year.

The Season of Becoming

The Aggies are becoming, as they are the youngest team in the SEC. The Maroon & White were limited to only seven players in seven overall games. A&M relied on the defensive drive for a big portion of the season, limiting 22 opponents below their season average scoring output, including seven teams’ season lows at the time of contest.

The Aggies in the SEC Tournament

Texas A&M has an 11-9 record in the SEC Tournament and won the 2013 SEC Tournament Championship. Last year, the Aggies’ season came to an end in the first round against Vanderbilt, 85-69.

Series

Wednesday’s matchup marks the 16th installment in the all-time series between the Aggies and the Commodores (12-18, 3-13 SEC), with the Maroon & White holding a 9-6 advantage. Texas A&M looks to avenge its 88-79 road loss earlier this year.

Advancing Means

If the Aggies defeat Vanderbilt, they play No. 5-seed Mississippi State in Thursday’s second round. The matchup would be played 25 minutes after the noon game between Missouri and Arkansas.

How to Keep up

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SECN with live stats here. Fans may also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.