Women’s golf rewrites record books en route to ICON Invitational Title

HUMBLE, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s golf team was unstoppable at the ICON Invitational, producing a program-record 34-under, 830 en route to the tournament title. Zoe Slaughter led the charge with a program-best 18-under, 198 at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston.

“Anytime you break a record it is amazing,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We didn’t play well the first time out this spring, but our team answered the challenge to get better these past two weeks. I got to walk 54 holes with Zoe (Slaughter) this tournament and it was great to see her be comfortable. She could have gotten rattled, but she stuck to the gameplan. Her performance was incredible, and she helped our team so much.”

“My ball striking a putting was very good all week,” Slaughter said. “It was really nice to have the support of the 12th Man and my family out there in my hometown. I got to do this on a course that I know very well, and I was happy to be able to do this with my team.”

The Aggies obliterated the previous 54-hole program record by 14 strokes, which they set last season at the Sam Golden Invitational. Slaughter’s 54-hole mark bested the old record by four strokes. Her teammate, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, was the previous holder which she also set at the Sam Golden last season.

The Maroon & White took home the second tournament title of the Chadwell era, defeating North Texas (-24) by 10 strokes. A&M went under 280 in all three rounds for the first time in program history.

Slaughter (65-65-68 – 198) blew away the competition with 19 birdies and one eagle during her historic 54-hole run. Second place went to Audrey Tan (North Texas) and Liyana Durisic (Iowa State) who shot both shot 13-under, 203.

Hailee Cooper (70-66-75—211), Jennie Park (72-72-68—211) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (72-70-69—211) all pitched into the historic effort as the trio tied for 14th.

Fernández García-Poggio (72-75-74—221) rounded out the lineup tied for 61st, and Adela Cernousek (69-69-75—213) tied for 20th as an individual.

Next Up

The Aggies return to the course March 10-12 at the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona.

Team Standings

1 – Texas A&M (-34)

2 – North Texas (-24)

3 – USC (-22)

4 – Oklahoma State (-20)

5 – Iowa State (-18)

T6 – NC State (-17)

T6 – Maryland (-17)

8 – Texas Tech (-13)

9 – SMU (-11)

10 – Illinois (-9)

11 – Tennessee (+1)

12 – Texas State (+5)

13 – Tulsa (+10)

14 – Charlotte (+11)

15 – Houston (+12)

16 – UTSA (+39)

