Aggieland Humane Society reaches milestone of 20,000 pets spayed or neutered
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since launching the Aggieland Humane Society Spay and Neuter Unit, the team has completed 20,000 surgeries.
In September 2017, Aggieland Humane Society launched its Spay and Neuter Unit.
Since then, their team has served families and pets, reducing pet homelessness and saving lives.
Local supporters and foundations entirely funded the unit.
You can request and schedule an appointment or make a donation online.
