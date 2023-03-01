Aggies improve to 14-3 in SEC play with 69-61 win over Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team guaranteed itself of at least the No. 2 seed at the upcoming SEC Tournament with a 69-61 road win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Aggies tallied its 14thSEC victory of the year while improving to 22-8 overall and 14-3 in league play.

It’s the first time Texas A&M has logged 14 SEC wins since joining the elite league in 2012-13 and the most conference wins since the 1979-80 Aggies won the Southwest Conference with a 14-2 record. The 14 wins match the third-most conference wins by any team in school history.

Leading the way for the Aggies were a trio of Aggies in double figures – graduate Tyrece Radford with 13, sophomore

Wade Taylor IV with 12 and junior Julius Marble with 10. Senior Andre Gordon grabbed a career-high eight rebounds, while Radford chipped in seven boards.

It was a rough start for the Aggies as Ole Miss came out on fire from the 3-point line, hitting four from deep in the first seven minutes while forging a 12-point advantage by the 13:07 mark.

But the Aggies responded to the challenge with a 14-0 with their bench providing the spark.

The Aggies got a pair of buckets from Hayden Hefner and Solomon Washington and a field goal from Andersson Garcia combined with points from starters Radford and Henry Coleman III during the surge.

Texas A&M continued to click offensively while the defense flexed its muscle for the remainder of the first half as the Aggies took a six-point advantage into halftime.

