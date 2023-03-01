Aggies qualify seven individuals, two relays to NCAA Indoor Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are sending seven individuals and two relay squads to the NCAA Indoor National Championship meet at Albuquerque Convention Center on March 10-11.

The Aggies are headlined by two-time defending high jump national champion Lamara Distin. Distin claimed the national lead and Texas A&M school record at the Tiger Paw Invite with a clearance over 6-5.5/1.97m, which equals the third-best jump in NCAA history. She is undefeated on the year and most recently won her third straight SEC title, clearing a meet record 6-4.75/1.95m. Distin has only missed two attempts at heights lower than her national lead this season.

Joins Distin in the women’s high jump competition, Bára Sajdoková is tied with the ninth best clearance in the nation at 6-1.5/1.87m. Sajdoková's season best mark made her the third-best Aggie in history. This will be her first NCAA meet, as she dealt with injuries in 2022.

In the men’s high jump, SEC champ Ushan Perera will look to continue his winning streak for the Aggies, as he has won both competitions since transferring from Texas A&M-Commerce in February. The four-time NCAA Division II champion holds the fourth best clearance in the NCAA at 7-4.5/2.25m, which equals the Texas A&M school record.

On the oval, the Aggie women have three qualifiers in the 400m race as Tierra Robinson-Jones, Jermaisha Arnold and Kennedy Wade hold top 16 marks. Robinson-Jones clocked 51.27 to earn bronze at the SEC Indoor Championships, while Jermaisha Arnold (51.89) and Kennedy Wade (52.10) ran their season bests at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invite.

On the men’s side of the 400m, Auhmad Robinson will represent the Maroon & White, as he holds the No. 7 time in the NCAA at 45.65.

The Aggies also qualified both men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams to the national meet.

For the women, the trio of Robinson-Jones, Arnold and Wade are joined by Jania Martin to boast the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA with an altitude converted clocking of 3:29.29, originally 3:28.85, in Albuquerque.

The men’s team consisting of Robinson, DeMarco Escobar, Eric Hemphill III and Ashton Schwartzman defends the title won by the 2022 Texas A&M 4x400m relay team. The quad registered an altitude converted 3:03.42, originally 3:02.98, to rank No. 9 in the NCAA.

To qualify for the NCAA Indoor National Championship meet, athletes must rank inside the top 16 nationally in their respective events while relays must rank inside the top 12.

