A&M Consolidated boys soccer post 3-1 win over College Station

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
A&M Consolidated soccer logo(KBTX)
By Jarrod Southern / A&M Consolidated Tiger Soccer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The A&M Consolidated Tiger boys’ soccer team beat ‘same town’ rival College Station 3-1 Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

The second half saw Consol take a lead with two quick fire goals from Luke Henderson (assisted by Bryce Marianno) and Kian Dekkers (assisted by Jacob Scoggings)

CSHS pulled one back to set up an intense final 22 minutes. Consol would get the third to seal victory with less than 90 seconds remaining. The win sees Consol move to joint first place in the league standings with 3 games left to play.

