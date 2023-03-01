BCSO: Dangerous driving leads to drug-related arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing a list of drug-related charges following a traffic stop by a Brazos County deputy last week.

John Manuel Gaytan, 26, was stopped after a deputy witnessed him Gaytan driving a black Dodge Durango in a reckless and aggressive manner on William J. Bryan Parkway, according to a probable cause statement.

The report said Gaytan was cutting in and out of the lanes of travel, passing other motorists in an unsafe manner, and also passing vehicles while driving in the left-only turn lane.

Inside the vehicle were a six-month-old child and several illegal narcotics, according to the deputy.

The report says deputies found in the vehicle a vape that tested positive for THC, a loaded handgun, two glass jars and a small plastic baggie containing marijuana, and several small baggies that contained cocaine. There was also Adderall and mushrooms in the vehicle.

The child was released to a family member, according to the report.

Gaytan was arrested and released on Saturday on bonds totaling $41,000.

His charges included:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MAN DEL CS PG 1 4G - 200G

POSS CS PG 2 LESS THAN ONE GRAM

POSS CS PG 2 4G - 400G

POSS CS PG 2 1G - 4G

