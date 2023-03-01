Birch Creek State Park hosting photo shoot event on March 4

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The following release comes from Texas Parks & Wildlife:

Birch Creek Unit of Lake Somerville State Park will be hosting a public photo shoot on March 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to build a collection of modern photos of people enjoying the park.

According to Site Superintendent Chris Bishop, “One of the essential tasks for serving as stewards of Texas’ public lands is communicating about these lands with our citizens. As we build upon and improve the media with which we communicate, we’d like to have contemporary images of lots of different people enjoying the park in lots of different ways.”

Participants in this photo shoot event will get their park entrance fees waived for the event. Participants must sign a photo release and agree to pose for at least a few photos. Park staff will have stations set up at assigned times and locations with opportunities for models to pose while doing various activities, including camping, enjoying a campfire, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and kite flying. Bishop says that the team is also interested in creating opportunities to get some candid photos of participants and eager to consider alternate activities for this photo opp.

Said Bishop, “We’ve never done an event quite like this before, and we are intentionally going into this with flexible, open minds. We’d like to conclude the event with a collection of great photos of people enjoying the park, but we are not wedded to any one approach to arriving at that outcome.”

Lake Somerville State Park Complex is a 9,000-acre parcel of public land managed by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to conserve natural and cultural resources, provide recreational and educational opportunities, and foster an understanding of the diversity of Texas’ lands and heritage for all generations.

For more information about the Birch Creek Unit of Lake Somerville State Park or this release, please contact Chris Bishop, (979) 535-7763, email – christopher.bishop@tpwd.texas.gov or visit Texas Parks & Wildlife on the web at www.tpwd.state.tx.us, or join the park’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.