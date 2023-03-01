Bowles’ career day leads Aggies to SEC Tourney win over Vanderbilt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A career-high 22 points, including a pair of late buckets, by freshman Sydney Bowles led Texas A&M to a 77-70 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament first round action inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Bowles hit 8-of-17 from the field, including a career-high six 3-point field goals. Her biggest basket came with just under two minutes remaining in the game when she hit a 3-pointer to stop a 14-0 run which had cut A&M’s comfortable lead down to a precarious 69-66. Bowles made a layup with 1:21 left to keep the Aggies out front by six points.

The All-SEC Freshman Team selection scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, making 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from long range.

Three other Aggies logged 12 points, including Sahara Jones, Jada Malone and Aaliah Patty. Jones had two key free throws in the waning seconds. Malone’s dozen points matched a career high as she made 6-of-7 from the field. Patty recorded a double-double, leading the team with 11 points and five assists.

The Aggies opened a 7-2 lead at the 6:52 mark of the first quarter. The teams seesawed for the next five minutes with three lead changes and two ties. Texas A&M carried a 21-16 advantage into the first break with Jones hitting a jumper at 1:11 and Tineya Hylton sinking a 3-pointer with :35 seconds remaining in the period.

The Maroon & White stretched the margin to double digits early in the second stanza with a 10-2 run in the first two minutes, inflating A&M’s cushion to 31-18. Vanderbilt used an 11-2 run to salt the deficit to 35-31 at the 1:46 mark. Jones stemmed the tide with a 3-pointer and a pair of late Janiah Barker free throws put the Aggies up 40-33 at the intermission.

The trio of Bowles, Jones and Malone had eight points apiece in the first half. Patty pulled down six rebounds and the Maroon & White had 10 assists on their 15 buckets, paced by McKinzie Green with three.

After Vanderbilt cut the deficit to 42-38 at the 8:03 mark of the third quarter, Malone keyed an 8-0 run with a layup and jumper in the paint as A&M led 50-38 at the midway point of the period. The ‘Dores were unable to shave the deficit to single digits again in the third quarter and two Patty layups put A&M up 61-47 at the last break.

Bowles’ 3-pointers at 9:18 and 7:55 gave the Maroon & White their largest lead of the game at 17 points before the flurry of Commodore baskets.

The Aggies play No. 5-seed Mississippi State in Thursday’s second round. The game starts 25 minutes after the 11 a.m. contest between Arkansas and Missouri.

