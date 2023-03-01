Brazos Valley nurse, child advocate retires after 27 years of devoted service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Jane Riley has dedicated her adult life to caring for others.

Tuesday the nonprofit Scotty’s House took a moment to celebrate her dedicated service to the community.

Riley, a pediatric nurse and youth advocate, has spent the last 27 years performing medical exams for abused children served by Scotty’s House.

Riley says she will continue to assist at the Texas Children’s Hospital and plans to spend more time with her family during her retirement. She says she hopes that she made a positive impact in the Brazos Valley and brought some hope and comfort to the children that she’s worked with over the years.

“This place {Scotty’s House} means a lot to me. It’s an honor to be recognized,” says Riley. “I loved my work here and I loved the children and I hoped that I made a difference in their lives. so this is a good day for me.”

