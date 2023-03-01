Bryan, College Station School districts discuss teacher shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday the Teacher Vacancy Task Force released a 53-page report that included several recommendations on how to address the teacher shortage plaguing the nation.

Created by Texas Governor Greg Abbott last year in March, the Teacher Vacancy Task Force (TVTF) examined why the teacher shortage exists. The task force’s latest report, which will be shared with members of the House and Senate education committees, offered several recommendations including increasing teachers’ pay, improving training, and committing to respecting teachers’ time. The teacher shortage has either affected or raised concerns with the Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts.

Josh Symack, College Station ISD’s director of human resources said he believes the teacher shortage is related to the pandemic.

“I think people understand the value of teachers and what we need in the classroom,” Symack said. “But I think since we’ve come back from the pandemic the demand of teachers and just the learning demand from students and the gaps that they’re trying to close, I just think there’s a lot going on.”

College Station ISD candidate pools are more “shallow” than the district is accustomed to, however they haven’t had as many issues finding teachers compared to other school districts in central and south Texas, Symack said.

“Part of that is due to our relationship with the university next door,” Symack said. “Our TCLAS grant with Aggie Resident Teachers and things that we have going on like that are very beneficial to us here in the district.”

Last November College Station ISD was able to raise teachers’ wages by 4% with the help of voters, but there are other ways the district is trying to incentivize potential employees.

“Just approved by our board of trustees last week, we are offering an early resignation incentive for qualified professional employees that work directly with students on a day-to-day basis,” Symack said. “If they announce their resignation to us by March 20 they will get a $500 incentive on their very last paycheck of the contract year for 22-23.”

As for Bryan ISD, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the district recently approved retention bonuses and it’s positioned to take care of students for the next 10 years, but it still hopes state lawmakers will dedicate a funding source for teachers.

“We are all terrified of the workforce shortage across the state and nation right now and our district is not immune from it, so we’re really hopeful they will make the best decisions possible for our teachers,” Carrabine said.

She was not surprised by the findings in the latest report released by the TVTF, but Carrabine said she’s pleased they are moving in the right direction.

“I’m grateful that they recognized very early on that they need to increase the number of teachers so that we can have an adequate voice all across the state,” Carrabine said. “The teachers are on the front lines with our students and they know best, so I hope everyone heeds the recommendations that are set forth in this report.”

The recommendation made in the report comes as state lawmakers look at how to spend a $32.7 billion budget surplus.

“In Bryan ISD our vision is children first always, so I hope that our legislatures have a similar thought process and that they will make decisions in the best interest of children and the best way to support our staff, and with that, we need an adequate funding source.”

The full report is available to the public and can be viewed at this link.

