Bryan firefighters respond to mobile home fire

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to a home fire in the Castle Heights neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street.

There was one person in the home when the fire started, but they made it out safely.

The fire was under control within 7 minutes, according to Bryan FD.

College Station firefighters also responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

